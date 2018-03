YY is up 5.3% premarket after word that its Huya game live-streaming unit has definitive deals for equity financing from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

A series B round wrapping today has raised about $461.6M.

YY maintains control over Huya in the transaction, and Tencent gets a right (exercisable between the second and third anniversary of closing) to buy additional shares to reach 50.1% of voting power in Huya.