Las Vegas Sands unloads Sands Bethlehem for $1.3B

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announces the sale of the Sands Bethlehem casino resort to an affiliate of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Alabama for a total enterprise value of $1.30B.

"Sands Bethlehem has become one of the leading regional entertainment and gaming destinations in the United States and we are extremely proud of the positive contributions the property has made for Bethlehem, the Lehigh Valley and Eastern Pennsylvania," says Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson

LVS +1.55% premarket to $74.17.

Source: Press Release