Allscripts says Singapore business OK; shares up 2% premarket

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX), up 2% premarket on light volume, is poised to recapture at least a portion of yesterday's 4% selloff stoked by reports that some of its business in Singapore could be at risk after the Singapore Ministry of Health and Integrated Information Systems decided to go with two electronic medical record (EMR) vendors instead of one.

The company says the decision will not impact its current Sunrise client base there, representing ~54% of the public and 70% of the private hospital beds there. It also says it plans to implement Sunrise at the 1,400-bed SengKang General and Community Hospital system later this year.