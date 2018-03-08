Pareteum +4.6% on MVNO deal to enter Mexico

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) has picked up 4.6% premarket after an MVNO deal that will see it entering the Mexican market.

The company signed a five-year deal to provide its global cloud services to enable roaming, airtime, voice and SMS to a mobile virtual network operator.

The customer is a joint venture between an established social entrepreneur organization and a social capital business that focuses on financial inclusion for remote and economically disadvantaged regions.

Pareteum will be paid monthly for each subscriber on the platform and additionally for connectivity services; the deal is expected to generate $2.7M over 36 months in contractual backlog.