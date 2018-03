ReWalK (RWLK) Q4 results: Revenues: $1.5M (-6.3%); Operating Loss: ($5.6M) (+30.0%); Net Loss: ($6.1M) (+29.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.25) (+55.4%); Quick Assets: $14.6M (-38.4%); CF Ops: ($22.5M) (+18.2%).

2018 Guidance: Company expects to achieve sales of between $9M and $11M of SCI exoskeletons.