Bloomberg: Goldman financing $8B Mubadala bid for Petrobras pipeline unit

Goldman Sachs is arranging financing for Mubadala Development and EIG Global Energy Partners ahead of a bid for Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) natural gas pipeline network in northeastern Brazil that could reach $8B, Bloomberg reports.

Two other groups, one led by French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and the other by Macquarie Group, also are competing for 90% of PBR's Transportadora Associada de Gas subsidiary, according to the report.

The 2,800-mile TAG network could be PBR's largest asset sale to date and accounts for more than a third of the company’s $21B divestment target for the two years through 2018; PBR will collect binding offers this month.