Evotec set to take on Sanofi's infectious disease research unit
Mar. 08, 2018 9:36 AM ETEvotec SE (EVOTF)EVOTF, SNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Evotec AG (OTCPK:EVOTF) is in talks with Sanofi (SNY) to incorporate the latter's infectious disease research unit, including 100 employees and 10 R&D assets, into its Lyon, France operations.
- Under the proposed terms of the deal, Sanofi will pay Evotec €60M upfront to support the development of the portfolio and will retain certain option rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the anti-infectives.
- The transaction should close next quarter.