CNBC: Amazon owes $22B in future payments related to Whole Foods

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) annual report includes a footnote revealing the company has $22B in additional commitments related to its Whole Foods acquisition. The obligation lasts until 2025.

The “unconditional purchase obligations” note includes $24.2B in future payment agreements for 2017. Amazon had $1.6B in obligations before the acquisition and never went above $2B.

The money will go towards future food purchases, which experts say shows Amazon’s commitment to growing the business, though the tactic isn’t typical for grocery retailers.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year for $13B.

Amazon shares are up 0.6% to $1,554.27.

