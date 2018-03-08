Altra Industrial to buy Fortive assets

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC +4.8%) has agreed to combine its operations with four companies of the Automation and Specialty business of Fortive (FTV).
The transaction - structured to be tax-free for the shareholders of the two companies - is valued at roughly $3B, and is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share.
