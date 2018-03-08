Dovish is the verdict (for now) on ECB

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) shot higher in the initial moments after the ECB policy decision (no change) and statement, with traders seizing upon a modest change in tone surrounding the QE program.

On further reflection and amid Mario Draghi's post-meeting press conference, traders are now talking about the "well past" phrase - as in "ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past" the end of QE.

The euro has turned lower vs. the dollar by 0.3% and the Stoxx 600 has moved from flat to up 0.8% . Bond yields across the Continent have also reversed to nicely lower on the session.

