Stocks start higher ahead of Trump tariff announcement

Stocks open modestly higher amid investor hopes that Pres. Trump's tariffs will prove less draconian than feared, as the White House reportedly has carved out short-term exemptions for Canada and Mexico that could be extended depending on NAFTA negotiations; Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.4% , S&P +0.3% .

Trump says he will make an announcement regarding the tariffs this afternoon at 3:30 ET.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank decided to keep key interest rates unchanged, as expected, but signals that it is ready to dial back its ultra-accommodative policy.

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +1.1% , Germany's DAX +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% ; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Express Scripts +11.9% after agreeing to be acquired by Cigna for ~$67B in cash and stock; conversely, Kroger -9.4% despite reporting in-line earnings and revenues for Q4.

The tech ( +0.5% ) and industrials ( +0.5% ) groups are the market's early leaders.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.87%.