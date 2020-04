Investors are ignoring the earnings miss for PCM (PCMI +41.4% ) to focus on the underlying gain in commercial sales during the quarter. PCM expects 2018 revenue growth of 5%, which matched the expectations of analysts.

B. Riley is helping a bit with sentiment today after hiking its price target on the services stock to $9 from $7.

Short covering could also be adding to the lift in share price.

