Tariffs move 'in the opposite direction' from tax cut benefits, Exxon CEO says

Pres. Trump's tariffs could undo some of the "positive steps" from the recently enacted corporate tax cut and deregulation, Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) Chairman and CEO Darren Woods tells CNBC.

XOM's long-range investment plans, such as spending $20B through 2022 to expand chemical and oil refining plants along the Gulf Coast, were "facilitated or enhanced by the deregulation and the lowering of the tax rate," but tariffs on imported steel and aluminum "take us back in the opposite direction," Woods says.

But when asked whether the tariffs would change XOM's investment plans, Woods says, "At this point I don't see us doing that."

At its analyst day yesterday, XOM outlined a goal to double annual earnings by 2025 through heavier capex: $24B this year, $28B in 2019 and an average of $30B during 2023-25.