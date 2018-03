The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased for the ninth consecutive week, reaching its highest level since January 2014, according to Freddie Mac's latest weekly survey.

The benchmark 30-year rate averaged 4.46% during the week ending March 8, up from 4.43% a week ago, and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.94%, up from last week's 3.90%.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged a respective 4.21% and 3.42%.

ETFs: XHB, ITB