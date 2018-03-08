NewBridge Global Ventures closed cannabis education asset acquisition

NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCQB:NBGV) closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Elevated Portfolio Holdings, LLC.

“Elevated Education provides an important service through the training and education of medical professionals in the use of cannabis for health and wellness. We believe that education underlies all that we do and Elevated’s comprehensive curriculum and modular approach to this growing field sets them apart,” said Mark Mersman, Chief Executive Officer of NewBridge Global Ventures. “This acquisition also kicks off Newbridge’s corporate strategy to acquire industry leading companies in the regulated cannabis education, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution verticals. With additional growth and acquisition opportunities in the pipeline, we expect a strong year for Newbridge Global Ventures.”

