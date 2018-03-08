Hovanian shares down 6% after earnings miss

FQ1 net loss of $30.8M or $0.21 per share vs. flat a year ago.. Revenues of $417.2M vs. $552M.
Homebuilding gross margin (incl. interest and land costs) of 14.8% up from 13.5% last year.
Consolidated lots controlled increased to 27,183 from 25,329 lots at end of last quarter.
Total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $292M.
CEO Ara Hovnanian notes the company's financing issues are now in the rearview mirror, and he expects FQ1 to mark the low point for the year.
HOV down -6.4%