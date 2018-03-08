Hovanian shares down 6% after earnings miss

FQ1 net loss of $30.8M or $0.21 per share vs. flat a year ago.. Revenues of $417.2M vs. $552M.

Homebuilding gross margin (incl. interest and land costs) of 14.8% up from 13.5% last year.

Consolidated lots controlled increased to 27,183 from 25,329 lots at end of last quarter.

Total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $292M.

CEO Ara Hovnanian notes the company's financing issues are now in the rearview mirror, and he expects FQ1 to mark the low point for the year.

Conference call at 11 ET

Previously: Hovnanian misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (March 8)