iPic Entertainment (IPIC +5% ) announces an agreement with BAS Global Investments to develop movie theater locations in Saudi Arabia.

The company says the new relationship with BAS reflects its strategy to pursue international asset-light licensed agreements.

"We are thrilled to be working with BAS Global which we believe will be excellent local partners to lead growth of the iPic brand throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says iPic CEO Hamid Hashemi

Source: Press Release