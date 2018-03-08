Okta +7.7% after Needham ups price target to 28% upside
Mar. 08, 2018 10:26 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)OKTABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) pops 7.7% after Needham boosts its price target from $38 to $50, a 28% upside on yesterday’s close.
- Analyst Alex Henderson says that while the quarter’s pre-release made broad strength “reasonably well known,” the actual report renewed enthusiasm.
- Firm maintains a Buy rating.
- Previously: Okta beats and guides high in record Q4 (March 7)