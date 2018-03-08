ReWalk secures $20M private capital raise to support entry into China; shares ahead 9%
Mar. 08, 2018 10:31 AM ETReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)RWLKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- ReWalk Robotics (RWLK +9.1%) inks an agreement with Hong Kong-based Timwell Corporation Limited for the direct placement of 16M common shares at $1.25 per share yielding $20M in proceeds.
- Under the terms of the deal, the company and affiliates of Timwell will form a joint venture in China (including Macau and Hong Kong) to develop, manufacture and commercialize ReWalk's products. First up will be the Restore soft-suit exoskeleton for stroke patients in rehabilitation.