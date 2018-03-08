ReWalk secures $20M private capital raise to support entry into China; shares ahead 9%

Mar. 08, 2018 10:31 AM ETReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)RWLKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • ReWalk Robotics (RWLK +9.1%) inks an agreement with Hong Kong-based Timwell Corporation Limited for the direct placement of 16M common shares at $1.25 per share yielding $20M in proceeds.
  • Under the terms of the deal, the company and affiliates of Timwell will form a joint venture in China (including Macau and Hong Kong) to develop, manufacture and commercialize ReWalk's products. First up will be the Restore soft-suit exoskeleton for stroke patients in rehabilitation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.