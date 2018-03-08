GBH Insights sees Netflix growth machine still churning

GBH Insights lifts its price target on Netflix (NFLX -1.7% ) to $375 (19% upside) from $310 on its view the company still has many growth levers to pull.

GBH Head of Technology Research Daniel Ives has a deep dive into why the momentum is building for the streamer.

Ives: "Coming off its first Oscar win this week, we believe the credibility of the Netflix platform within Hollywood circles is quickly changing as we continue to hear that A+ talent is now considering a number of major film projects, long term content deals, and other original programming initiatives that will further drive the Netflix content machine for years to come. With Netflix planning to spend up to $8 billion on content this year with 30%-35% of this towards original programming and ~120 million subs and growing on the platform, we are incrementally bullish that the company remains in the early days of a golden market opportunity."

The all-time high on Netflix is $325.79.