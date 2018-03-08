Blankfein stirs things up with Powell rehire

Dina Powell was not just brought back to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) following her exit from the White House (where she was deputy national security adviser), but Lloyd Blankfein has put her on the powerful management committee, reports Bloomberg.

The move is raising some water-cooler debate at the bank, given Powell was never a rainmaker at Goldman, but instead focused on philanthropy and related issues.

Powell, though, now has a beefed-up rolodex, and the bet is she's better able to help Goldman both in its dealings with the Trump administration and in winning overseas business.