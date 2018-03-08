Hubilu Venture signs agreement with Pacific Green Homes

Hubilu Venture (OTCPK:HBUV) signed an agreement with Pacific Green Homes to install solar power technology on the Company's properties.

This will reduce property operating costs, resulting in greater returns for investors, and using green technology assists with this plan.

David Behrend, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Hubilu is excited to be working with Pacific Green Homes to install solar panels on our properties. Solar panels will limit our global footprint, add energy conservation to our properties, and reduce the bottom line, resulting in greater returns for our investors. Together with our ongoing acceptance of rental payments using cryptocurrency in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, processed on the Coinbase Block Chain, this shows our progressive nature in the student housing real estate market!"

Press Release