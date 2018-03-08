Progress Software -8.2% on investor exit, analyst downgrade

Hedge fund Praesidium Investment Management Company exits most of its position in Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Praesidium’s selling spree started in January and hit its peak on Monday with 3.76M.

Analyst action: Benchmark cuts Progress Software from Buy to Sell after Praesidium’s exit.

Analyst Mark Schappel says the prior Buy was based on external matters related to disagreements between the company and the investor instead of business fundamentals.

Price target slashed from $47 to $35 and Schappel expects the mid-30s range over time.

Source: Briefing.com.