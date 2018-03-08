Energy Recovery +7% on news of $10M stock buyback program

Energy Recovery (ERII +7.1% ) opens with strong gains despite reporting below consensus Q4 earnings and revenues, as its board approves a $10M share repurchase program.

"Our business performed exceedingly well in 2017, generating positive cash flow to add to our already strong balance sheet," the company says in support of the buyback.

ERII says it set all-time highs during FY 2017 in revenues for both the water and oil and gas segments, as well as record full-year product and total gross margins, and expects the current expansion phase in the desalination business cycle to continue throughout 2018.