Zagg falls sharply after soft guidance

Mar. 08, 2018 10:47 AM ET
  • Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is in reverse after soft guidance and the resignation of the company's CEO.
  • The company expects FY18 revenue of $550M to $570M vs. $569M consensus.
  • Zagg was also hit by a downgrade from B. Riley to Neutral from Buy on concerns over the company's decelerating growth amid a strong iPhone cycle.
  • Zagg trades at its lowest level since last September.
  • Previously: Zagg misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 7)
  • Previously: ZAGG CEO steps down (March 7)
