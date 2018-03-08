Zagg falls sharply after soft guidance
Mar. 08, 2018 10:47 AM ETZAGG Inc (ZAGG)ZAGGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is in reverse after soft guidance and the resignation of the company's CEO.
- The company expects FY18 revenue of $550M to $570M vs. $569M consensus.
- Zagg was also hit by a downgrade from B. Riley to Neutral from Buy on concerns over the company's decelerating growth amid a strong iPhone cycle.
- Zagg trades at its lowest level since last September.
