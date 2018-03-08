CenturyLink adds Cisco Spark service-provider designation

CenturyLink (CTL -1.2%) has earned Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation, a culmination of its eforts to include Spark in its Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions.
CenturyLink provides Cisco Spark Meet, Spark Message and Spark Call solutions hosted and on-premises.
It had rolled out two new Cisco-based solutions last year: CenturyLink Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki and CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi.
