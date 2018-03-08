Caladrius reports "preliminary data" from mid-stage study of T1D candidate CLBS03; shares down 5%

Thinly traded nano cap Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS -4.9% ) is down on average volume on the heels of its announcement of interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial, T-Rex, assessing CLBS03 in adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The company says CLBS03 remains well-tolerated and that a positive outcome for efficacy "remains a statistical possibility."

12-month follow-up data should be available in early 2019.

CLBS03 is a autologous cell therapy consisting of the patient's own T cells that have been expanded and re-engineered via a proprietary method.