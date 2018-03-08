WSJ: Uber nears deal for Grab stake

WSJ reports Uber (Private:UBER) is near a deal with rival Grab (Private:GRAB).

Uber would turn over most of its operations in Southeast Asia for a 30% stake in Grab. The region’s ride-hailing market could grow over five times to $13.1B by 2025, according to Google and Temasek data.

Sources say regulatory agencies could still block the deal and that the stake involved could prove lower.

Precedent: Uber merged its Russian operations with local competitor Yandex for a 37% stake and sold its Chinese operations to Didi Chuxing for a 20% stake.

Connecting thread: SoftBank has stakes in Grab, Didi, and Uber.

