In a note, Mizuho Securities considers Cigna's (CI -9.5% ) proposed $67B takeout of Express Scripts (ESRX +11.8% ) fairly valued, adding that the multiples for the group are too low and investor sentiment too negative on the perceived risks (i.e., potential Amazon entry, drug pricing pressures, changes in the rebate model).

Mizuho believes regulators will eventually sign off on the deal, as well as the CVS/Aetna tie-up, after lengthy review periods.