Musings on Tesla's ride-sharing opportunity

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster throws out a wildcard on Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ) in the form of the multi-billion ride-sharing opportunity the company could have down the road if various obstacles are overcome..

Munster's musings on the issue are posted below.

"We believe there’s a greater than 50% chance that Tesla will operate a ride-sharing fleet by 2023."

"We believe Tesla could have between 4% and 10% of the U.S. ride-sharing market in 2023."

"The fleet could add $2B to $6B in high margin revenue for Tesla starting in 2023. Tesla does not make money today."

"While we still expect the first iteration of fully autonomous mobility to be a shared ride-hailing platform, the Tesla fleet idea presents a differentiated approach down the road. Significant advances in software, passing of key legislation, and production hurdles stand between where we are today and realizing this potential, but the magnitude of the opportunity is too large to ignore."