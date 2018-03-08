NetEase brings 'Crusaders of Light' to Steam with new content
Mar. 08, 2018 11:05 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NetEase (NTES +2%) has made its massive multiplayer game Crusaders of Light available on Steam alongside a new global server and a content addition.
- The role-playing game features more than 300 hours of available gameplay; the new "Surge of Elements" update adds a new team raid, a new dungeon, two new bosses and a new class.
- Aside from Steam, the game is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Facebook Gameroom.