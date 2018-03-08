Franco-Nevada -4% following Q4 earnings miss

Franco-Nevada (FNV -4.6% ) is sharply lower after failing to meet analyst expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, although it says it achieved a new sales record of 497.7K gold equiv. oz., a 7.2% Y/Y increase.

For FY 2018, FNV expects attributable royalty and stream production to total 460K-490K gold equiv. oz. from its mineral assets, including 310K-330K gold equiv. oz. from its various stream agreements with no GEOs assumed from Cobre Panama.

In its five-year outlook, FNV expects its existing portfolio to generate 565K-595K gold equiv. oz. by 2022; during 2019-21, scheduled fixed ounce payments from Midas/Fire Creek, Karma and Sabodala are expected to step down to longer-term royalty payments or stream deliveries.