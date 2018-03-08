WeedMD and Phivida team up to develop cannabis-infused beverages

  • Medical cannabis producer WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF -4.5%) and hemp products developer Phivida Holdings (OTCQX:PHVAF +3.6%) have agreed to form a joint venture (JV) aimed at producing cannabis-infused beverages. The JV company will do business under the name Cannabis Beverages with production at WeedMD's Strathroy, Ontario location.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed.
