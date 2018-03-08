Saudi Aramco signs preliminary gas deal with Shell

Saudi Aramco signs a preliminary agreement to pursue international gas opportunities with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) as part of Saudi Arabia’s diversification drive before Aramco's planned IPO.

The country has a long-term goal of increasing the use of gas for domestic power generation, freeing up more crude for export, and industry analysts say diversifying gas assets abroad would help Aramco achieve a better valuation and is attractive for investors.

Aramco is gearing up for a share listing later this year, aiming to get a valuation of as high as $2T in what could be the world’s biggest-ever IPO.