Arias Intel reduces outstanding debt obligations

Arias Intel (OTCPK:ASNT +17.5% ) announced that it has reduced its outstanding debt obligations. The company, on Feb. 14, 2018, had entered into settlement agreement & Mutual general release with a certain debt holder.

In addition to the settlement agreement, the Company has reached agreements with holders of $0.356M in convertible notes to convert their outstanding debt to equity shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company is also in negotiations with another institutional convertible note holder to convert their debt into shares of the Company’s commons stock, further reducing its debt obligations.

Arias expects to generate revenue from our mobile apps over the next few months.

