IBM releases longer-term outlook

IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) investor briefing includes a longer-term model with an unspecified time frame.

The model is compared to results from the last three years.

Revenue expected up in the low single-digits, EPS up in the high single-digits, and pre-tax income in the mid single-digits.

FCF realization expected over 90% compared to the past 104%. Capital expense seen at a steady rate compared to the $11B and acquisition spend strategically aligned with the $10B in the past years.

Dividends expected to increase annually from the $16B and share repurchases to reduce the share count by about 2% annually.