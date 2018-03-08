Veritas signs LOI to acquire cannabis extract producer 3 Carbon; shares up 2%

Veritas Pharma (OTCPK:VRTHF +2.4% ) inks a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with 3 Carbon Extractions outlining the terms and conditions for Veritas to acquire the cannabis extract producer.

The company believes Carbon can benefit from Cannevert Therapeutics' Health Canada Dealer License under which it is supplying cannabis strains for Veritas' clinical trials. Cannevert has agreed to help with the preclinical and clinical research on Carbon's extracts.

Cannabis extracts are expected to be legalized in Canada next year.