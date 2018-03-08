Report: Elliott looking to oust Vivendi directors at Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) is up 3.6% after a report has activist Elliott Management taking aim at the company with an eye to removing directors that were named by France's Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY).

Elliott wants to remove all five TI boardmembers that Vivendi named, including the chairman and CEO, Il Sole reports, saying the firm will submit Italian names instead.

It's also seeking a separation and listing of TI's network, in the interest of both shareholders and the country.

Elliott had reported holding ordinary and saving shares of Telecom Italia but that its stake fell below official thresholds requiring a report to regulators; it's said it won't seek control of the company.