Splunk +1.1% on Argus upgrade
Mar. 08, 2018 11:49 AM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)SPLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Argus upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from Hold to Buy with a $120 price target, a 12% upside to yesterday’s close.
- Analyst Joseph Bonner cites Splunk’s current discount compared to its peers, margin expansions, and its attractiveness as an acquisition target.
- Bonner notes that revenue has “slowed from the super-fast growth seen several years ago” but margin has expanded with the growing scale.
- Splunk shares are up 1.1% to $106.77.