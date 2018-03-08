Steel stocks lower ahead of Trump tariff announcement

Steel and aluminum shares are broadly lower ahead of Pres. Trump's expected announcement on tariffs 3:30 ET this afternoon, as investors will see if the president's tone has changed at all from last week when he proclaimed a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% levy on aluminum.

Investors also may be concerned that U.S. Steel's decision to restart two blast furnaces at its Granite City Works is premature, although Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth thinks the move should prove highly accretive to the company.

In reiterating his Outperform rating and raising his stock price target to $55 from $48, Woodworth says is strategic and makes sense regardless of where the U.S. finally comes down on tariffs, as "payback should be rapid and U.S. Steel is already short on volume."

X -2.6% , AKS -3% , CMC -3.6% , NUE -2.3% , STLD -2.2% , ZEUS -1.9% , MT -2.3% , SCHN -1.6% , WOR -1.6% , CENX -8.5% , AA -1.4% , CSTM -1.9% , KALU -1.5% .

ETFs: SLX, JJU, FOIL

Update: The president is expected to sign a somewhat watered-down - Canada and Mexico exempted - decree this afternoon.