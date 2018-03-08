Everyone to be able to freeze credit for free

Congress looks set to pass a bi-partisan bill prohibiting credit reporting agencies from charging fees for credit freeze's. Currently 42 states allow credit reporting agencies to charge customers for prohibiting open access to their credit reports.

The proposal states that credit reporting agencies will need to place the freeze within 1 to 3 days after receiving the consumer's request, and be able to unfreeze within an hour if requested electronically.

Senator Mark Warner says he regretted that the legislation—the result of a compromise between the political parties—doesn’t do more to rein in credit-reporting companies.

Legislators are looking at other proposals for more oversight of credit bureaus in the wake of Equifax's (NYSE:EFX) massive data hack last year, including charging penalties in the event of further breaches, or establishing credit freezes as the default option for consumers.

Related Tickers: Transunion (NYSE:TRU), Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY)