German factory orders unexpectedly decline 3.9% in January

Mar. 08, 2018 12:16 PM ETEWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • German factory orders fell by 3.9% following a revised 3.0% surge in December as foreign demand fell by 4.6% amid a decline in orders of nearly 6% percent from other eurozone countries.
  • Reports suggest extended factory closures after Christmas and new year holidays contributed to the fall in industrial production and does not expect the economy to falter any time soon.
  • Source: Investing.com
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR
