German factory orders unexpectedly decline 3.9% in January
- German factory orders fell by 3.9% following a revised 3.0% surge in December as foreign demand fell by 4.6% amid a decline in orders of nearly 6% percent from other eurozone countries.
- Reports suggest extended factory closures after Christmas and new year holidays contributed to the fall in industrial production and does not expect the economy to falter any time soon.
- Source: Investing.com
