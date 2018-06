F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is sharply lower, down 5.5% , feeling likely investor disappointment on a fireworks-free analyst day that features middling guidance.

The company expects revenue growth of 2.5%-3.5% for fiscal 2018, along with gross margin of 84-85%, both largely in line with consensus.

It sees EPS at $9.40-$9.60 vs. consensus for $9.46, with growth in fiscal 2019-20 in low to mid single digits, and 2021-22 in mid- to high single digits.