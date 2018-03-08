Immuron's IMM-124E shows encouraging action in mid-stage NASH study; shares ahead 81%

Thinly traded nano cap Immuron Limited (IMRN +81.4% ) is up on a 13x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 148K shares, on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial assessing IMM-124E in 133 NASH patients, a reversal of fortune for the company after it reported unsuccessful results in July.

Top-line data showed treatment with IMM-124E (bovine colostrum) produced a statistically significant reduction in serum lipopolysaccharide (LPS) levels compared to placebo. LPS is associated with the progression of NASH. Specifically, 64.3% of patients in the treatment group experienced at least a 15% decrease in serum LPS versus 34.5% for placebo (p=0.018).

36.4% of patients receiving the higher dose (1200 mg) of IMM-124E experienced at least a 30% drop in average serum ALT (enzyme biomarker for liver damage) compared to 13.6% for placebo (p value not reported). In all patients, IMM-124E's effect on ALT did not statistically significantly separate from placebo (p=0.107). Parsing the data produced a statistically valid treatment effect in patients will elevated baseline ALT (p=0.048).

IMM-124E also produced statistically significant reductions in another enzyme called AST and a protein called CK-18, both of which are associated with liver damage (same criteria as ALT: proportion of patients vs. placebo).

IMM-124E is an orally available non-absorbable compound, bovine colostrum. containing polyclonal anti-LPS immunoglobulins. The company says its unique mechanism of action makes it a promising therapeutic candidate alone or in combination with other agents. Bovine colostrum is the milky fluid produced by cows before giving birth and true milk appears.

Two other Phase 2 studies, in pediatric NAFLD and adults with severe alcoholic hepatitis, are ongoing.

Previously: Immuron's NASH candidate IMM-124E fails to beat placebo in mid-stage study; shares down 8% (July 10, 2017)