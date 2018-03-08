Route1 signs definitive agreement to acquire Group Mobile

Route1 (OTCQB:ROIUF) entered into an agreement to acquire Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of XpresSpa Group.

The acquisition will enable Route1 to expand the use of Route1’s core technologies into the enterprise sector, diversify the Route1 client base, and leverage Group Mobile’s current and future placement of rugged mobile devices to sell Route1’s core technologies.

On closing, XpressSpa Group to own approx. 6.7% of Route1 common shares as Route1 to issue 25M common shares to XpresSpa Group along with 30M, three-year common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of C$0.05/share.

There may also be additional payments in cash to be made to XpresSpa Group if its gross profit meets minimum threshold.

The acquisition is expected to close in late-March 2018.

