XpresSpa sells Group Mobile in latest move to shed assets

In an update on its move to shed noncore assets, XpresSpa (XSPA +1.8% ) says it signed a deal yesterday to sell rugged-device maker Group Mobile to Canada's Route 1 (OTCQB:ROIUF).

XpresSpa will get stock and warrants valued at $1M with an earn-out estimated at $1M, and it expects to get $0.75M on selling certain inventory.

The company also says it's settled outstanding litigation and made additional patent sales for cash of $0.4M.

It's noted that in October it sold power transfer/charging solutions developer FLI Charge, and in January sold some patents to Crypto Currency Patent Holdings Co. for about $1.25M.