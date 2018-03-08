Pipeline execs decry rising intensity of anti-energy activists

Pipeline executives at the CERAWeek energy conference lament the rising tide of activism among pipeline opponents, saying projects are being delayed by a rising tide of protests, lawsuits and vandalism.

"The level of intensity has ramped up," Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) CEO Steven Kean says, recounting how a group of environmentalists closed the valves on its pipeline network in the western U.S. in what he believes was a coordinated effort across multiple states.

Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) has increased its presence on social media platforms, with Kelcy Warren saying "There's lies being told about our company that we have to police. All of us have to bear that cost."

The anti-oil movement is having an impact on development in the U.S. but has done little to slow construction on a global level, says TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) CEO Russ Girling.