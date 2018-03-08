Coinbase gets new finance chief

Eric Scro joins Coinbase (Private:COINB) as its new VP of Finance today. In his new role he will help serve institutional clients, and assist with the complex financial & regulatory requirements of the business.

Eric was most recently the finance head at NYSE, and has held a variety of leadership roles in financial planning and analysis, investor relations, investment banking, and accounting through his career.

Source: Blog Post

Bitcion is having another rough session today, down 5.7% to $9,360.

