WWE in weekly highlight broadcast deal with Spain's GOL

Mar. 08, 2018 12:35 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -1.2%) and Spain's GOL have a deal to broadcast weekly wrestling highlight shows to all of Spain's TV households.
  • The deal includes airing WWE's Bottom Line Saturdays at 3 p.m., Afterburn Sundays at 3 p.m. and Experience Mondays at 1 p.m.
  • The shows will feature Spanish commentary on GOL, which is free-to-air. They'll also be on GOL's TV Everywhere (authenticated) platform and on its seven-day VOD catch-up window.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.