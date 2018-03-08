WWE in weekly highlight broadcast deal with Spain's GOL
Mar. 08, 2018 12:35 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -1.2%) and Spain's GOL have a deal to broadcast weekly wrestling highlight shows to all of Spain's TV households.
- The deal includes airing WWE's Bottom Line Saturdays at 3 p.m., Afterburn Sundays at 3 p.m. and Experience Mondays at 1 p.m.
- The shows will feature Spanish commentary on GOL, which is free-to-air. They'll also be on GOL's TV Everywhere (authenticated) platform and on its seven-day VOD catch-up window.