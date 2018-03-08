Reuters: Praxair, Linde seeking bids for their planned divestitures this month

Praxair (PX +1% ) and Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY +2.5% ) are pushing ahead with asset sales to facilitate their planned $85B merger and have asked potential buyers to present first-round bids this month, Reuters reports.

The exact size of the sales have not been finalized in negotiations with antitrust regulators, but the companies are planning to divest assets with $750M-$800M in combined EBITDA, with expectations of selling at an enterprise value of 10x-12x that, according to the report.

The assets up for sale are two-thirds based in Europe, and in a bid to appeal to regulators and to attract a broad range of suitors, the European assets reportedly have been split into two alternative bundles, only one of which would be sold.

P-E firms CVC, Carlyle, KKR and Onex have been mentioned as potential bidders.